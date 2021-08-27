Wrestling Federation of India and Tata Motors renew partnership with 'A-Z plans' for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Tata Motors on Friday extended their partnership until the 2024 Olympics. The aim for the next three years is to nurture wrestlers other than those who make it to the national team.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acknowledged that Tata Motors' contribution has been immense in developing the sport right from the grassroots to the top level. Singh has also urged Tata Motors to sponsor the wrestling league they plan to resume.

"We have to take it from A (top) to Z (bottom)," Singh said. "There were others who came out to support but they only supported specific wrestlers but Tata have supported the game. I even want to say that they now handle the league also. Make it Tata Wrestling League now.

"The elite wrestlers always get support but we could take this support to the wrestlers in rural areas, from cream (of Indian wrestling) to villages and that is the contribution of Tata Motors," Singh added.

Tata Motors to adopt wrestlers identified by Wrestling Federation of India

While 60 juniors will be given scholarships, 30 talented wrestlers will be identified by the WFI to be adopted by Tata Motors.

All of their training expenses, exposure trips to foreign countries will be covered under the junior development program. The budding grapplers will also be given assistance to manage injuries through physios.

READ: Uttar Pradesh government adopts Indian wrestling until 2032 Brisbane Olympics

The federation will also continue to evaluate their performances.

However, the financial details of the deal were not revealed but Tata Motors said it was worked under a “well-defined” area.

READ: Thomas Gilman: The Braveheart who lives, eats and sleeps wrestling

Girish Wagh, the Executive Director & President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit of Tata Motors, said on the extension of the partnership:

"This partnership is evolving and we will evaluate the suggestion".

Wrestling has found itself at the center of the spotlight after Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia returned with Olympic silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to adopt the sport until the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

READ: Narsingh Yadav to contest in 79kg at selection trials for Wrestling World Championship

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee