Wrestling: WFI and SAI at loggerheads again ahead of Commonwealth Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are once again at loggerheads ahead of the Commonwealth Championships.

The federation is gearing up to send two teams to an upcoming wrestling event in Pretoria, South Africa scheduled for December 3 to 5. WFI has made it clear that it will bear the cost of only one team. However, SAI has asked it to provide details of Akhadas, the shortlisted wrestlers trained at, before giving permission.

The Wrestling Federation of India is confused by such a demand by SAI. It claimed the wrestlers were selected based on their performance at the national championship and not where they trained.

“The SAI has asked us to provide them details of akhadas where the chosen wrestlers train. We don’t have these details as the team was picked on the basis of the performance at the nationals. These wrestlers represented their respective states or employers, not the akhadas. We don’t know what SAI has in mind,” a Wrestling Federation of India official told Sportskeeda.

Last month, both authorities clashed when SAI had decided to send just 24 of 30 wrestlers to the U23 World Championships at government cost. It asked the WFI to bear the cost of the remaining contingent should they wish to send them.

This time, the federation has decided to send 60 wrestlers – 20 each in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling). Wrestlers, who finished first and second at the senior nationals held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, have been chosen for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.

A few wrestlers, who were snubbed by SAI for the U23 Worlds, moved to the Delhi Court last month. The court issued a notice to the SAI, WFI and Sports Ministry and listed the matter for a hearing on January 28, 2022.

The Wrestling Federation of India said it has provided SAI with the contact details of the wrestlers’ personal coaches as suggested by the authorities.

“We have to book the flights too and SAI is yet to clear the names. This time we have provided them with the contact details of the personal coaches of wrestlers as they suggested,” the official said.

Commonwealth Wrestling Championship live streaming details

The Commonwealth Wrestling Championships live streaming will be available on WrestlingTV.in.

