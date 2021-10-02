Wrestling World Championships: Eyes on Ravinder as Junior World medalist makes his senior debut

Ravinder Dahiya will be India’s best hope for a medal at the wrestling world championship. The youngster is gearing up for his first senior-level competition in Oslo, Norway. Ravinder will compete in 61kg and is seen as a potential backup for Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia in 65kg.

Ravinder will enter the world championships on the back of a medal-winning performance at the junior worlds earlier this year. He will be one of the dark horses in the bracket that will feature world and continental medalists alongside Tokyo Olympians. A few big name are Arsen Harutyunyan of Armenia and Stevan Micic of Serbia.

Ravinder potential road to Wrestling World Championships final

The Indian wrestler will open his wrestling world championship campaign against seasoned wrestler Kim Sunggwon of South Korea. If he manages to win in this opening fixture, Ravinder will face off against Georgia's 2019 world champion in 61kg, Beka Lomtadze.

And things only get tougher from there on. His potential opponent in the quarterfinals is former junior world gold medalist Daton Fix of the USA. The American has an easy path to the final eight.

Day 1 Draws:

If Ravinder manages to continue his winning run in the world championships 61kg bracket, his potential opponent for the semifinal is going to be another tough match. He is likely to face either the three-time U23 world champion Adlan Askarov of Kazakhstan or Olympian Harutyunyan.

In the final, the Haryana-born wrestler is likely to face competition favorite Abasgadhzi Magomedov of the Russian Wrestling Federation.

However, the Russian wrestler, who is a junior world champion, senior European champion and Individual World Cup gold medalist will also have a tough path to the top. He needs to overcome potential challenges from Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Kazakhstan and two-time junior world champion Rahman Amouzadkhalili of Iran before making his way to the final.

Wrestling World Championship day 1 action kicks off at 10:30 am (local time) and can be followed live on www.uww.org. For live streaming visit WrestlingTV.in

