Wrestling World Championships: Indian wrestler Pinki loses to America's Jenna Rose Burkert in bronze medal clash

Indian wrestler Pinki suffered a defeat at the hands of America's Jenna Rose Burkert at the Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Peru. The Indian grappler's bid to clinch her maiden world championship title dwindled as she lost to the American 2-5 in the women's 55kg bronze medal clash.
The Indian wrestling contingent had yet another tormenting day at the Wrestling World Championships on Tuesday (October 5). Grapplers continued their lugubrious display for the fourth consecutive day in Nye Jordal Amfi, Oslo.
Pinki started off defensively, allowing Jenna to avail the advantage and take control of the game. With her arms and headlocks, the American blocked Pinki from making any moves and, in less than a minute, left the Indian trailing 0-5 in the bronze medal clash.
Earlier, Pinki faced an excruciating semi-final defeat to Germany's Nina Hemmer to miss out on the final on Monday (October 4). She almost restrained her rival Nina Hemmer before losing the 55kg semi-final encounter. Pinki lost by a 6-8 scoreline.
She was the third Indian to reach the medal round in the 2021 edition of the championship but failed to earn a podium finish.
Indian grapplers performances at the Wrestling World Championships on Day 4
In the women’s 50kg category quarterfinals, Nadezhda Sokolova of Russia overran Hanny Kumari 10-0 by technical Superiority VSU.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 76-kg category, Kiran went down to Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Adeline Maria Gray of the USA with a 0-5 scoreline via fall. Kiran will compete in her repechage match against Aysegul Ozbege of Turkey, which is to be held on Wednesday (October 6).
In the women's 53kg category, Pooja Jatt lost to Akari Fujinami of Japan by VSU, 11-0 in the first round. She will compete in the repechage match against Luisa Elizabeth Valverde Melendres of Ecuador on Wednesday.
Lastly, in the women’s 65-kg category, Bhateri lost in the qualification round to Dinara Kudaeva Salikhova of Russia by VPO, 8-0.
