Wrestling World Championships: WFI allows Vinesh Phogat to compete, Deepak Punia pulls out

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has allowed Vinesh Phogat to compete at the wrestling world championships. The wrestler, along with Sonam Malik and Divya Kakran, was handed a temporary suspension for alleged indiscipline. They were let off with a reprimand on Wednesday. The troika will now be in the fray to compete in the senior worlds slated between October 2 and 10 in Oslo, Norway.

However, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the federation would be "compelled" to slap a lifetime ban on them if they indulge in any act of indiscipline in the future.

“Even though your written reply to the show-cause notice, which you had sent to the Wrestling Federation of India office, was not satisfactory, the Wrestling Federation of India wants to give you one more chance so that you can rectify your mistakes,” Sharan wrote.

He added:

“The Wrestling Federation of India’s disciplinary committee forgives you with a warning that if you repeat your mistakes, then the Wrestling Federation of India will be compelled to impose a lifetime ban on you.”

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told Sportskeeda that the three female wrestlers will now be eligible for the selection trials, which will be conducted on October 31 in New Delhi.

“We have decided to allow them to participate in the trials in New Delhi,” Tomar said.

Deepak Punia pulls out of Wrestling World Championships

Deepak Punia has joined the list of big stars who have pulled out of the competition. The wrestler decided to withdraw from the competition to nurse a knee injury he suffered two months ago.

“I am currently doing rehabilitation for a knee injury I had suffered before the Olympics. It aggravated in Tokyo, and Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has advised me to do strength and conditioning training. It will take two months to recover,” he said.

Deepak is undergoing treatment for a ligament tear at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya has joined the list of wrestlers who will not be part of the World Championships. The Haryana wrestler decided to pull out of the competition citing lack of preparation.

“I will not be participating in the trials. I have not got time to prepare for the competitions due to all the functions and felicitations. So, it would be unfair for me to try it out,” he said.

Ravi Dahiya is the second Indian wrestler to withdraw after Bajrang Punia, who will not contest due to a ligament tear.

Also Read: The ups and downs of being World No. 1

Edited by Diptanil Roy