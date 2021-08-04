Nurislam Sanayev: All you need to know about Ravi Kumar Dahiya's wrestling semifinal opponent at Olympics 2021

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya advanced to the semi-finals of men's 57kg freestyle wrestling at the Olympics 2021. He will square off against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in his next encounter.

Ravi won on technical superiority and progressed to the quarterfinals after beating Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano of Colombia 13-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. He then went on to win the quarter-final bout against Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 with technical superiority.

So far, today has been a good day for the Indian athletes in Tokyo. Ravi will hope to continue his good run when he steps into the mat against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semifinals.

What a brilliant win by Ravi Kumar Dahiya to qualify for the semifinal. Him along with #DeepakPunia real contenders now. #Tokyo2020 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/2tHTvCXWAu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021

Nurislam Sanayev's medals and achievements

World Championships

2018 silver medallist (Budapest)

2019 bronze medallist (Kazakhstan)

Asian Championships

2018 gold medallist (Bishkek)

2017 bronze medallist (New Delhi)

Nurislam Sanayev's world rankings

Nurislam is ranked fifth in the 57kg freestyle category, while Ravi Dahiya is placed fourth.

Nurislam Sanayev vs Ravi Dahiya: Head to Head

Nurislam Sanayev and Ravi Kumar Dahiya have faced each other twice in the past. Ravi managed to pull off a win on both occasions.

Nurislam Sanayev's recent records

In 2018, Nurislam Sanayev bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle category at the World Wrestling Championships.

In March 2021, he clinched gold in the 57 kg freestyle event at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy. He is competing for Kazakhstan in the 57 kg category at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Ravi Dahiya into the semis with a 14-4 superiority win over Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria. He faces for a place in the final, Nurislam Sanayev who is a two time world medalist and has the added advantage of being from Kazakhstan. But I don't think it will be close even. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

Nurislam Sanayev's Olympic qualification

Nurislam made his Olympic debut at Rio 2016. He bowed out in the repechage round after suffering defeat at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be his second Olympic appearance.

Artas Sanaa aka Nurislam Sanayev

Nurislam Sanayev was born in the Russian Federation. He obtained Kazakhstani citizenship in 2014 and began competing for Kazakhstan.

Ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games, he changed his name from Artas Sanaa to Nurislam Sanayev.

Nurislam Sanayev vs Ravi Dahiya match details

Nurislam will be up against Ravi Dahiya in the semifinals bout on August 4 at 2:45pm (IST).

