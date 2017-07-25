Olympic medalist KD Jadhav's family threatens to auction independent India's first ever individual medal

KD Jadhav won India's first ever medal, at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki.

KD Jadhav won big in 1952

What's the story?

Independent India's first ever individual medal was a bronze at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland. Few would have thought that after the heroic triumph of KD Jadhav in the freestyle wrestling event, things would be as bad as they are now.

Jadhav's family has threatened to auction the bronze medal won by India's first ever medalist at the Olympics after clashes with the Maharashtra government over the funding of a wrestling academy made in his honour.

“It had always been my father’s dream to set up a world-class wrestling academy in our village in Satara,” said Ranjit Jadhav, KD Jadhav's son.

It has been reported that an amount of Rs. 1.58 crore was earmarked for the academy by the Maharashtra Sports Minister, but nothing has been done about it. “The matter has been not been solved even after sanctioning the amount,” Jadhav said.

The legendary wrestler's son remains adamant on opening the academy, however, and will take the necessary steps to fulfill his father's dream.

In case you didn't know...

The 1952 Olympic Games were a sight to behold as Jadhav kept the Indian flag flying high during a turbulent time in the country. It took another 44 years before another individual medal could be won, which came in the form of Leander Paes' bronze at the 1996 games in Atlanta.

The heart of the matter

Regarding the auctioning of the medal won by Jadhav, his son claims that August 14th is the ultimatum that has been laid in front of the Maharashtra government. If the demands are not met by then, the villagers will go on a hunger strike. They then plan to ascertain the true value of the medal and use the money to fund the wrestling academy. He claims that circumstances have necessitated this huge step.

A government official has assured the village that talks are in the works with the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

What's next?

It is shameful that such an iconic wrestler's memory is being tarnished by the cheap antics of the government. Hopefully, cooler heads prevail and the medal stays in the family's possession.

Author's take

One can only hope that India's first ever medal remains with its true owners, the Jadhav family, and the government provides the village with the necessary funds soon.

Fetching more content...