Olympics 2021: Anshu Malik's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, timings (IST) 

Wrestler Anshu Malik will be representing India in the women's freestyle 57kg event at Olympics 2021.

Anshu Malik qualified for the Tokyo Games when she grabbed a silver medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, which was held in Kazakhstan in April this year.

Anshu Malik is one of four Indian female wrestlers who will be seen competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Vinesh Phogat (women's freestyle 53kg), Seema Bisla (women's freestyle 50kg) and Sonam Malik (women's freestyle 62kg) are the other female wrestlers who are in the fray at the Summer Games.

Many congratulations to 19 year-old #AnshuMalik who has won a #Tokyo2020 quota in women’s 57 kg after a dominant display to reach the final of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She will play for gold later today.#RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/uIzK6vzNSH — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 10, 2021

Anshu Malik's record ahead of the Tokyo Games has been impressive. The wrestler claimed a silver medal at the 2020 Individual World Cup.

Anshu Malik has also won two gold and one bronze medal from the Asian Championships.

She has won medals at the junior level as well. Anshu won a silver medal at the 2018 World Junior Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik's wrestling matches schedule:

The women's 57kg freestyle wrestling matches are scheduled for August 4 and August 5.

The following is the schedule for the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling matches:

August 4: Women’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals

August 5: Women’s 57kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches

What time are the wrestling matches scheduled?

The qualification matches till the quarter-finals are scheduled from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM. The semi-final matches will take place from 2.45 PM to 3.35 PM.

Where can I watch the wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Related: "I see Vinesh Phogat as the first Indian woman Olympic gold medalist"- former Indian foreign coach Andrew Cook

Edited by Arjun Panchadar