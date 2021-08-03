Olympics 2021: Can teenager Anshu Malik be the surprise package for India in wrestling?

Anshu Malik has surpassed all set expectations and done exceptionally well to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She is relentless and tactically sound on the mat, which gives her the edge.

The reigning Asian champion is now all set to embrace the nerve wracking Olympic atmosphere. Anshu will take on reigning European champion and Belarusian grappler Iryna Kurachkina in her maiden Olympic encounter on August 4.

Anshu Malik has had an impressive outing ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The grappler clinched a silver medal at the 2020 Individual World Cup. She also raked up gold and bronze medals from the Asian Championships.

The Tokyo Games will largely help Anshu in gaining experience at the biggest sporting stage. Entering the Olympics as the youngest Indian wrestler will only benefit her. She has nothing to lose going into the mat in Tokyo.

Anshu Malik (57 kg) is swift and very quick on her very tough feet. Which helps her outmanoeuvre her opponents with ease. It's why speed is the Ace she always plays.

Anshu Malik's advantages:

Anshu is a ferocious wrestler. She's strong, her footwork is nimble and her attacking style on the mat can be Anshu's biggest strength. She's unfazed by the negativity and her young age does not determine her preparedness. She's been keen on winning medals ever since her childhood and will look to do the same on Wednesday as well.

Going by her obstinacy, it's hard to rule her out from creating a ruckus in Tokyo.

Anshu Malik's recent performances:

Anshu clinched a gold at the Asian Junior Championship in the 59kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships in 2019.

In 2020, Anshu settled for bronze in the 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships and a silver at the Wrestling World Cup in Belgrade.

In 2021, she made sure her good run didn't go in vain, and Anshu gave it all to book herself a berth for the Tokyo games. She hammered Uzbekistan's Shokhida Akhmedova, 12-2, at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan to achieve the feat.

Anshu has had terrific outings recently and will be very confident going into her first clash in Tokyo. She will be a great talent to watch out for at the Olympics.

