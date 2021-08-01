Olympics 2021: Seema Bisla's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, timings (IST)

The Indian wrestling squad are yet to begin their 2021 Olympic journey. The seven-member squad includes several prominent wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. 50kg freestyle wrestler Seema Bisla was the final entrant into the team.

Seema Bisla defeated Poland's Anna Lukasiak in the 50kg semifinal of the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers to secure her Olympic berth.

She became the seventh Indian wrestler and fourth female wrestler to make the cut for the Tokyo Games.

Seema, who has taken over the 50kg category in India ever since Vinesh Phogat’s shifted to the 53kg weight division, has been performing well. She clinched gold medals at the Matteo Pellicone tournament and the Yasar Dogu event in the 50kg category.

Seema, along with Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in the women’s, and Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), and Deepak Punia (86 kg) in the men's, will definitely look to make the nation proud.

Seema Bisla's recent performances and competitions

In 2019, Seema competed at the World Wrestling Championships but was eliminated from the tournament after losing in the repechage round.

In April 2021, Seema participated in the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Almaty, Kazakhstan but failed to qualify.

She later managed to bag a bronze medal in the women's 50 kg event at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships. She also qualified for the World Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Sofia, Bulgaria to compete for the Olympic cut.

After the long wait, Seema defeated European Championship bronze medallist Anna Lukasiak of Poland 2-1 to qualify for the Olympics.

I extend my hearty congratulations to wrestler #SeemaBisla who has qualified for Tokyo Olympic at the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria. She is the 8th Indian wrestler to qualify for Tokyo. I am very proud of all our athletes for working hard to secure quotas for the Olympic. pic.twitter.com/C2LLISEINd — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 8, 2021

Seema Bisla's match: Date and Timings

August 6: Women’s freestyle 50kg round of 16 and quarterfinals — Seema Bisla Timings: 8am (IST).

August 6: Women’s freestyle 50kg semifinal — Seema Bisla (if qualifies), later in the day

August 7:Women’s freestyle 50kg repechage and medal matches — Seema Bisla (if qualifies) Timings: 7:30am onwards.

Seema Bisla's match telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the event on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

You might also like: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by SANJAY K K