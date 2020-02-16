Pakistani wrestlers set to travel to India for 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship, China still doubtful

Pakistani wrestlers have been granted visas for their participation in the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championship as per the assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Vinod Kumar. On the other hand, the involvement of Chinese wrestlers in the mega-event remains a doubt, as their status will get revealed on Monday. The event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 18th to 23rd February 2020.

The Pakistan wrestling contingent comprising of four freestyle wrestlers, one coach, and one referee will be the first to travel India for the competitive event since 2019. Muhammad Bilal (57kg), Abdul Rehman (74kg), Tayab Raza (97kg), and Zaman Anwar (125kg) have been named as wrestlers representing Pakistan.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar also revealed that the IOA president Narinder Batra had played a vital role in the approval of visas.

The entire Pakistan contingent were granted visas on Saturday. I met Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Friday and he instantly took up the matter with Home Secretary after which the visas were issued. Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra also played a crucial role in in the entire process.

"The Chinese contingent is yet to get visas and a final decision on their participation will be known on Monday. The issues involving China is serious because the cornonavirus outbreak has become a global threat", said Vinod.

The Asian Wrestling Championship will feature renowned players like Vineet Phogat and Bajrang Punia, as the wrestlers will be hoping to prepare themselves for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.