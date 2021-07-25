Prediction: Will Vinesh Phogat win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Five years ago, Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic journey came to a horrific end after a freak knee injury in the quarterfinal round. Vinesh entered the competition in fine form, riding on the back of medal wins from the Asian Games and Championships and the Commonwealth Games. By the end of the Rio Games, all everybody remembers is Sakshi Malik’s historic Olympic medal and Vinesh’s painful expression.

Cut to July 2021, life has come full circle for Vinesh Phogat. She will be at another Olympics, this time not just as a medal contender but as the top seed in the 53 kg category and a heavy favorite to grab the gold.

She is now mentally and emotionally stronger and has evolved massively on the mat. She moves more fluidly, is better with her ground wrestling and is a lot more experienced. To add to her transformation, she also has inducted new techniques to her arsenal.

“Maybe I had to go through that phase so that I could emerge mentally stronger. I never thought I could do all this, that I have so much in me to go through such a tough phase and come out stronger,” the Asian Champion tweeted.

This year, Vinesh Phogat has participated in three competitions, winning gold in all. She has been training in Budapest focusing on the technical aspect of her game.

Her Hungarian coach Woller Akos has also put her through a challenging strength training regimen in the last couple of months. She has undertaken high-altitude sessions in Bulgaria, followed by strength training.

“My game is more tactical now. I study opponents closely and wait for an opportunity. I am also able to compete with the same intensity for a longer duration which is a plus for me. My body is also moving smoothly. Everything felt good,” Vinesh Phogat said after winning gold at the Poland Open last month.

At the Tokyo Olympics, though, it will be a different scenario. She will be up against world, Olympic and continental champions and will need to be at her best throughout the competition. The good thing is she will not meet most of them until the semi-final, courtesy of her No.1 seed.

Thank you Rome for the experience, the competition, and the chance to put in practice a few things I have been working on. Happy to finish with a 🥇Back to getting fitter, faster, and stronger in preparation for the one that matters..! 🇮🇳✊💪 pic.twitter.com/qZnaER1vLq — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 8, 2021

Who are Vinesh Phogat’s challengers at the Tokyo Olympics?

Vinesh Phogat’s biggest challenge will be Japan’s Mayu Mukaida. The Indian wrestler has never won against her Japanese counterpart in three encounters.

Their last meeting was at the 2020 Asian Championship in New Delhi. Mukaida dominantly defeated Vinesh 6-2. But even though the Indian wrestler lost, there was an improvement in her performance. Vinesh Phogat managed to get on the scoreboard for the first time in three clashes.

“Yes, I did lose but the good thing was I scored two points against her. This was the first time I could do it. Also, I was able to read her moves. I am still working on my reaction and hopefully will get the better of her next time,” said Vinesh Phogat after winning bronze at the Asian meet.

The good thing is the duo will not meet each other before the final, given the Japanese wrestler is seeded second.

However, Vinesh might face world champion in 55kg, Jacarra Winchester (USA), and 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sofia Mattson (SWE).

While Winchester is still a mystery to the Indian wrestler, Mattson and Vinesh have already clashed once before. At the 2019 Worlds, she beat the Swedish grappler 13-0 in the first round.

Twin world medalist Maria Prevolaraki (GRE) and Pan American champion Laura Herin Avila (CUB) could emerge as surprise opponents.

It will be a challenging journey for Vinesh Phogat at the Tokyo Olympics but she is likely to reach the finals this time.

Edited by Diptanil Roy