Ravi Dahiya wrestling matches schedule and details (4 August): When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Two-time Asian Championship gold medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be representing India in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at Olympics 2021.

The schedule for the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling is as follows:

August 4: 1/8 finals until semifinals

August 5: Repechage and medal matches

Sixteen wrestlers who are in the fray for the medals in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling are:

Stevan Mićić (Serbia), Yuki Takahashi (Japan), Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan), Diamantino Fafé (Bissau-Guinean), Abdelhak Kherbache (Algeria), Georgi Vangelov (Bulgaria), Óscar Tigreros (Columbia), Ravi Dahiya (India), Süleyman Atlı (Turkey), Reza Atri (Iran), Arsen Harutyunyan (Armenia), Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar (Mongolia), Liu Minghu (China), Gulomjon Abdullaev (Uzbekistan), Thomas Gilman (USA), Zaur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee)

The men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final draws are as follows:

Stevan Mićić (Serbia) vs Yuki Takahashi (Japan)

Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan) vs Diamantino Fafé (Bissau-Guinean)

Abdelhak Kherbache (Algeria) vs Georgi Vangelov (Bulgaria)

Óscar Tigreros (Columbia) vs Ravi Dahiya (India)

Süleyman Atlı (Turkey) vs Reza Atri (Iran)

Arsen Harutyunyan (Armenia) vs Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar (Mongolia)

Liu Minghu (China) vs. Gulomjon Abdullaev (Uzbekistan)

Thomas Gilman (USA) vs. Zaur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee)

Note: The wrestling matches will follow the order in which they have been mentioned above.

Who is Ravi Dahiya's Round 1 opponent?

Óscar Tigreros is a Colombian freestyle wrestler. He has won bronze at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. The wrestler also won a silver medal at the 2018 South American Games. Óscar Tigreros is also a two-time silver medalist at the Pan American Championships.

When and at what time is Ravi Dahiya's match?

As mentioned above, all the matches in the men's 57kg freestyle category from the 1/8 Finals until the semifinals are scheduled for August 4. The first match is between Serbia's Stevan Mićić and Japan's Yuki Takahashi.

That match will begin at 11.30 AM Japan time or 8.00 AM IST. All Round 1 matches in this weight category will be held on Mat A of Hall A at Makuhari Messe arena. Ravi Dahiya's match is fourth on the list, so it should take place around 8.35 AM IST.

Where to watch Ravi Dahiya's wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Ravi Dahiya's wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar