Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Zaur Uguev: All you need to know about the 57kg wrestling Olympics 2021 final

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya assured himself of at least a silver medal after he stormed into the final of the men's freestyle 57kg event. Ravi Kumar Dahiya produced a sensational comeback in the semifinals of the men's freestyle 57kg to defeat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had a slender lead of one point at the end of the first period. However, Nurislam Sanayev proved to be a far superior wrestler in the second period as he attacked Ravi Kumar Dahiya relentlessly to score four two-pointers.

Ravi was able to score just one point in the first two minutes of the second period. All seemed lost for Ravi Kumar Dahiya with just one minute left on the clock. However, the Indian wrestler did not give up and attacked Nurislam Sanayev to score two two-pointers in the last minute.

In the dying seconds, Ravi Kumar Dahiya overpowered Nurislam Sanayev and pinned the Kazak wrestler down to win the bout in dramatic fashion.

How the points were scored in Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs. Nurislam Sanayev men's freestyle 57kg semifinal

Ravi Kumar Dahiya will now be seen in action for the final of the men's freestyle 57kg event.

Who will be Ravi Kumar Dahiya's opponent in the final?

Ravi Kumar Dahiya will face Zaur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal match. Zaur Uguev defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi in the other semifinal. Zaur Uguev is a two-time world champion in the men's freestyle 57kg category.

The men's freestyle 57kg gold medal match is scheduled for August 5. The match should happen around 4.45 PM IST.

