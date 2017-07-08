Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat qualify for Senior World Wrestling Championship 2017

The event is to be held in Paris next month.

Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been selected to represent the country in the Senior World Wrestling Championship

What’s the story?

Ace wrestlers, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been selected to be a part of the Indian squad for the Senior World Wrestling Championship 2017. The decision was announced on Friday after the trials were held.

The context

The Senior World Wrestling Championships is slated to be held in AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France between the 21st and the 26th of August later this year.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) conducted selection trials across weight categories at the SAI Training Centre in Sonepat and STC Lucknow, as a means to select the members of the squad.

The heart of the matter

Sakshi, who won bronze at the Rio Olympics in the 58 kg category and subsequently climbed up the ladder with silver in the 60 kg category at the Asian Championship in May, qualified for the same categories in the upcoming event.

Vinesh, who also bagged silver in the 55 kg category alongside Sakshi at the Asian Championships, qualified for the 48 kg category. She is making a comeback from an injury and hence favoured a lower weight category.

Ecstatic at her selection for the championships, Vinesh took to Twitter to announce her joy at being able to participate in the mega event. Of the five, Vinesh will be the only Phogat sister joining the squad. While the famous duo, Geeta and Babita did not participate in the trials, the younger sisters, Ritu and Sangeeta, did not qualify.

Sakshi and Vinesh will be joining the eight-member squad that includes Sheetal Tyagi (53 kg), Lalita Sehrawat (55 kg), Pooja Dhanda (58 kg), Shilpi Sheoran (63 kg), Navjot Kaur (69 kg) and Pooja (75 kg).

The final decision on Asian Champion Bajrang Punia’s selection for the upcoming championships will be announced next week. He submitted an application citing viral fever and his trials for his weight category will take place after his recovery.

While Sandeep Tomar qualified for the free style 57 kg category, the final trial between Bajrang and Rahul Maan is to be held next week, according to a statement issued by the WFI.

What’s next?

With the dates for the championship approaching, the wrestlers are busy preparing to execute remarkable performances.

Author’s take

The female wrestlers in the country have never failed to bring pride and joy to the nation. Time and again, despite social and infrastructural limitations, these women have proven their might.