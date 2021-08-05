Seema Bisla's Olympic wrestling schedule and details: When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

Wrestler Seema Bisla will represent India in the women's 50kg freestyle event at Olympics 2021.

The schedule for the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling is as follows:

August 6: 1/8 finals until semifinals

August 7: Repechage and medal matches

Sixteen wrestlers will participate in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling. They are:

Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan), Stalvira Orshush (Russian Olympic Committee), Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia), Seema Bisla (India), Yui Susaki (Japan), Namuuntsetseg Tsogt (Mongolia), Lucía Yépez (Ecuador), Valentina Islamova (Kazakhstan), Oksana Livach (Ukraine), Adijat Avorshai (Nigeria), Yusneylys Guzmán (Cuba), Sun Yanan (China), Evin Demirhan (Turkey), Sarah Hildebrandt (USA), Miglena Selishka (Bulgaria) and Emilia Vuc (Romania).

The women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 final draws are as follows:

Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan) vs Stalvira Orshush (Russian Olympic Committee)

Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) vs Seema Bisla (India)

Yui Susaki (Japan) vs Namuuntsetseg Tsogt (Mongolia)

Lucía Yépez (Ecuador) vs Valentina Islamova (Kazakhstan)

Oksana Livach (Ukraine) vs Adijat Avorshai (Nigeria)

Yusneylys Guzmán (Cuba) vs Sun Yanan (China)

Evin Demirhan (Turkey) vs Sarah Hildebrandt (USA)

Miglena Selishka (Bulgaria) vs Emilia Vuc (Romania)

Note: The wrestling matches will follow the order in which they have been mentioned above.

Who is Seema Bisla's Round 1 opponent?

Seema Bisla will face Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in her first round bout. Sarra Hamdi won silver at the 2019 African Games. The 22-year-old wrestler has won two silver and two bronze medals at the African Championships.

When and at what time is Seema Bisla's match?

As mentioned above, all the matches from the 1/8 finals until the semifinals of the category are scheduled for August 6. The first match, between Mariya Stadnik and Stalvira Orshush, will begin at 11.30 AM Japan time or 8.00 AM IST. Seema Bisla's match is second on the list and should begin around 8.15 AM IST.

Where to watch Seema Bisla's wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. Seema Bisla's wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Related: Why Bajrang Punia’s knee injury might bring up the “leg defence” worry at the Olympics?

Edited by SANJAY K K