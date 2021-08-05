Olympics 2021: Seema Bisla's wrestling draw analysis, schedule, opponents and possible pathway

Seema Bisla will represent India in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling at Olympics 2021.

The schedule for the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling is as follows:

August 6: 1/8 finals till semifinals

August 7: Repechage and medal matches

United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the draw for the event. Seema Bisla will face Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia in her first round bout. Sarra Hamdi won a silver medal at the 2019 African Games. The Tunisian wrestler has also claimed two silver medals at the African Championships. At the 2018 Ranking Series held in Turkey, she claimed another silver medal.

If Seema Bisla wins her round 1 bout, she will meet the winner of the bout between Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan and Stalvira Orshush of the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals.

Mariya Stadnik is expected to emerge as the winner against Orshush. Stadnik is a three-time Olympic medalist, having won silver medals at Rio 2016 and London 2012, along with a bronze at Beijing 2008. Stalvira Orshush has a bronze medal from the 2019 European Games.

Japan's Yui Susaki, Mongolia's Namuuntsetseg Tsogt, Ecuador's Lucía Yépez, and Kazakhstan's Valentina Islamova are also drawn in Seema Bisla's half. Yui Susaki will face Namuuntsetseg Tsogt in round 1 and Lucía Yépez will take on Valentina Islamova. Susaki is likely to emerge as the winner from this set of wrestlers and will probably meet Seema Bisla in the semifinal match.

Women's Freestyle 50kg draw

Seema Bisla won a bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Championships. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games by reaching the final of the women's 50kg freestyle at the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria.

