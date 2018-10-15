Simran wins Youth Olympic Silver

YOG Silver medalist, Simran along with fellow player Mansi and Coach, Ram Pawar

Delhi grappler is the third Indian wrestler to win a YOG medal

Manshi finished eighth to end campaign

New Delhi, October 14: Indian wrestler Simran won a silver medal in the 43 kg class of the Women’s Freestyle event final after she lost to American Emily Shilson in Buenos Aires on late Saturday night. The Delhi wrestler lost the match 6-11 as strong opponent from the US registered the win by points to claim the gold medal.

Simran, who had won a bronze in the Cadet World Championships in 2017, was at a distinct disadvantage in the first period when the American scored heavily to lead by a big margin of 9-2 which ultimately cost the Indian’s ambitions.

However, Simran was tactically a better wrestler in the second period when she scored four points against her opponent who managed just two points. But then Simran’s recovery in the second period was of no avail as Emily, who is a gold medal winner in the Cadet World Championships earlier this year, showed her superiority till the end to deny the Indian opponent any further points.

Earlier, the Indian had opened with a win over New Zealander Ella Mae Darry in group A classification bout, then followed it up with a convincing win against Maria Leodra of Moldova and finally against Egpyptian Mahmoud Sara Gouda Farouk.

Then Simran fought a tough semi-final bout against group B qualifier Engkhzul Batbaatar of Mangolia before taking on Emily Shilson in the gold medal bout.

Obviously brooding over the miss of a gold medal, Simran taking from Buenos Aires said; “My tactical error cost me the gold. It was silly of me to give into the deception (the loss of points). But I am happy I could add a silver to the medal tally.” “I would like to dedicate this to my father, my family and all those coaches who worked hard to see me where I am,” added the youngster.

Simran, who had been a national-level gymnast and had also indulged in badminton before finally taking to wrestling, has to her credit a gold medal form the Asian Cadet held in China in 2016; besides a silver from the Asian Cadet in Bangkok and a bronze in the World Junior, both coming in 2017.

The other Indian in the competition, Mansi in 57 kg finished eighth after losing her classification match to Imbabi Ahmed of Egypt who won a decision by fall.

In the past, Pooja Dhanda won a Silver and Satyawart Kadian a bronze medal in 2010 Youth Olympic Games.

