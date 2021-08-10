Sonam Malik returns to her drawing board, sets sight on World Championship in October

Sonam Malik returned home from the airport late on Monday night and the first thing she did was visit her coach Ajmer Malik. Disappointed by her performance at the Olympics, she did not talk much but Ajmer understood what the young wrestler had in her mind.

Ajmer Malik had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda. He said:

“She is certainly disappointed by her performance in Tokyo. Sonam expected to do well but that first round exit certainly left its effect. She is normally very jubilant even after losing but this time it was different. She did not talk much. But I understood what she wants from me.”

Ajmer and Sonam will return to the drawing board to chalk out a route to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sonam Malik, the youngest Indian wrestler at the Olympics, crashed out in the first round of the women’s 62 kg weight bracket. She lost to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 2-2 on criteria as the Mongolian wrestler equalized with a takedown in the last minute.

Sonam Malik suffered last-minute setbacks in Tokyo

Ajmer highlighted that Sonam Malik had not fully recovered from the knee injury she suffered during her Olympic qualifiers. He added that the young wrestler 'got her periods on the day of the bout which affected het performance'.

“We were adviced that she should have a surgery for the knee injury she suffered during the qualifiers. But we talked to the doctors and delay it until Olympics. So, that certainly affected her performance. The ‘ladies problem’ was another reason. She complaint that she could not breathe properly and felt her body getting heavier during the bout,” Ajmer said.

Despite all this, Sonam Malik put up a brave fight on the mat. She opened the scoring with a push-out and extended the lead to 2-0 with another push-out. She thwarted at least four attempts at a leg attack from Bolortuya but paid the price for being too defensive.

Ajmer says he never expected any medal from Sonam Malik as the Tokyo Olympics was only to help her prepare for the next Summer Games in Paris. However, he understands that it is time for the young wrestler to mature and start competing without fear.

“She did seem to be lost due to the health reasons. But this cannot be an excuse every time. She now needs to up her wrestling if she wants to win an Olympic medal,” Ajmer said.

The first thing he plans to do is sit and understand Sonam Malik’s mental state during the Olympics. After that he will draw a plan for her which would be an amalgamation of strength, speed and mental training.

“I have noticed some new mistakes Sonam Malik kept making in her bout against the Mongolian. Like she wasn’t able to complete her attacks. Moreover, there seemed to be a mental block. As a coach now it is my responsibility to help her overcome them. We have World Championships in October, so need to get back to working,” he added.

