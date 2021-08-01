Sonam Malik's wrestling matches schedule and details - When and where to watch, timings in IST

Wrestler Sonam Malik will be representing India in the women's 62kg freestyle at Olympics 2021. The 19-year-old wrestler qualified for the Tokyo Games when she participated at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan, back in April.

Sonam Malik beat Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik in the qualifier. When she booked her spot for the Summer Games, she became the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Wrestling: What a comeback by Sonam Malik after being 0-6 down against Kassymova to book an Olympic berth for India in 62 kg Women's category at Asian Olympic qualifiers..#WrestleAlmaty — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) April 10, 2021

Sonam Malik's journey to the Tokyo Games has been an inspirational one as she battled a career-threatening injury.

In late 2017, an injury to a nerve of her right arm left the wrestler's right side paralyzed. For around six months, Sonam Malik could not move her hand properly and had difficulty gripping things.

But with the support of a local Ayurvedic doctor, she was able to overcome the paralysis and was soon back on the wrestling mat.

Sonam Malik impressed on her comeback and won three medals. She clinched bronze at the 2018 Asian Cade Championship and the 2018 World Cadet Championship. A year later, she won gold at the World Cadet.

The most impressive achievement in Sonam Malik's resume is that she has beaten Sakshi Malik three times.

Sonam Malik's wrestling match schedule:

The women's 62kg freestyle wrestling matches are scheduled for August 3 and August 4.

The following is the schedule for the women's 62kg freestyle wrestling matches:

August 3: Women’s 62kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till semi-finals

August 4: Women’s 62kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches

What time are the wrestling matches scheduled?

The qualification matches till the quarterfinals are scheduled from 7.30 AM to 9.30 AM. The semi-final matches will take place from 2.45 PM to 3.35 PM.

Where can I watch the wrestling matches?

Olympics 2021 is being telecast in India live on the Sony Sports Network. The wrestling matches could be shown on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 or Sony Six. Online viewers can catch the action live on the Sony LIV app.

Related: "I see Vinesh Phogat as the first Indian woman Olympic gold medalist"- former Indian foreign coach Andrew Cook

Edited by Arjun Panchadar