Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia exempted from Asian Games 2023 wrestling trials

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel made a decision without the consent of the national chief coaches, granting direct entries to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games.

While the ad hoc panel did not mention Punia and Phogat by name in the circular, IOA coach, Ashok Garg confirmed their exemption. Phogat is a remarkable athlete, clinching gold at both the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, as well as being nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Punia has also achieved significant success, winning gold twice at the Commonwealth Games and earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The decision by the Indian Olympic Association's ad hoc committee was made just four days before the wrestling squad trials for the Asian Games.

The Greco-Roman and women's freestyle trials have been set for July 22, with the men's freestyle trials following on July 23 at IG Stadium in New Delhi. Punia is one of the protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of the outgoing WFI chief, Brij Bhushan. He is currently training in Kyrgyzstan, while Phogat is training in Hungary.

The exemption of Punia and Phogat from trials has caused dissatisfaction among their fellow competitors, who have threatened legal action. The decision has sparked controversy and raised questions about transparency and fairness in the selection process.

The wrestling fraternity eagerly awaits the outcome of this situation, as it could have far-reaching implications for the sport and its athletes. The focus now shifts to the upcoming trials and the wrestlers who will compete for a chance to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Countdown to Glory: Hangzhou, China to host the exciting 2023 Asian Games

The XIX Asiad, officially known as the 2023 Asian Games, will be hosted by Hangzhou, China. The event is organized by the Asian Games Federation (AGF) and is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

A total of 45 nations have confirmed their participation, with an expected participation of 5,054 athletes. The 2023 Asian Games will feature 482 events across 40 sports, comprising 61 disciplines.

Hangzhou, the host city, has prepared 44 venues to accommodate the various sporting events. The main stadium for the games will be the Hangzhou Sports Park.

The emblem for the 2023 Asian Games is "Surging Tides," representing the energy and spirit of the event. The official mascot is named "Memories of Jiangnan," symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of the Jiangnan region.