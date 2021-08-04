Olympics 2021: Vinesh Phogat's wrestling draw analysis, schedule, opponents and possible pathway

Vinesh Phogat will start her campaign on Thursday in a minefield 53kg draw. The Indian wrestler will enter the competition as the top seed but her road to the final will not be easy. She faces veteran Sofia Magdalena Mattsson of Sweden in the first round at Makuhari Messe Hall at the Olympics.

In this article, we will analyze her strengths, weaknesses and possible pathway to the final.

Vinesh Phogat SWOT Analysis

The way Vinesh Phogat has dominated the 53 kg weight category, she is easily a gold medal contender. In the 17 major competitions she has competed in, the Indian wrestler has won a medal in each except the 2017 Worlds.

Ever since she started working with Hungarian coach Woller Akos, Vinesh Phogat has more or less ironed out all her flaws. She is now tactically superior and packs more strength than most of her opponents.

The only issue, which she pointed out, is her blood pressure. She says her BP suddenly drops during the bouts and everything gets blurry. It will be interesting to see how she manages the problem.

Vinesh Phogat's possible pathway

Vinesh Phogat will face 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mattsson in the opening bout. This will be a rematch from the 2019 world championship, where Phogat beat the Swedish 13-0.

A win in the first round could potentially pair up the Asian champion with Bulgaria’s Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. The Bulgarian is the 2020 European champion.

Her semi-final opponent could be either Jacarra Winchester (USA) or Pang Qianyu (China).

While Vinesh Phogat has never competed against Winchester, she and Pang have met four times. The Indian wrestler has won twice.

Vinesh Phogat’s schedule and live streaming details

The pre-quarterfinal to semi-final rounds will be held on Thursday. The medal and repechage match will be held on Friday.

Vinesh Phogat’s bout is the first bout on Mat B and will begin at 8:00 a.m. The bout will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

