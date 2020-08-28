Vinesh Phogat tests positive for COVID-19, informs fans on Twitter 

One of India's most successful female wrestlers of India, Vinesh Phogat, has contracted the deadly coronavirus. The 26-year-old from Haryana sent out a tweet from her official Twitter account informing fans about the positive result of her COVID-19 test and asking those who came into her contact to get tested.

Vinesh Phogat was scheduled to receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award tomorrow in a virtual ceremony. However, she will have to skip the event now as she has to isolate herself.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself. All my family members are also isolating. I would request everyone who has come in contact with me recently to get tested. Stay safe everyone! Thank you," Vinesh Phogat wrote on Twitter.

Vinesh Phogat had earlier refused to join national camp due to health concerns

Vinesh Phogat has been incredibly successful in the world of amateur wrestling. She is the lone Indian female wrestler to secure a berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 thus far, while the Bhiwani-born player had also clinched the gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. With that feat, she became the first Indian female wrestler to have both an Asian Games gold and a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her name.

After the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced the decision to resume the national camps in Lucknow from 1st September, Vinesh Phogat declined to join the center owing to health concerns in the current situation.

Divya Kakran and Sakshi Malik also backed her, which is why Sports Authority of India (SAI) and WFI postponed the women's camp. The men's national camp will go ahead as per the schedule on 1st September.

We wish Vinesh Phogat a speedy recovery from COVID-19.