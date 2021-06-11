WFI mulls training camp in Russia for Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning a training camp for Tokyo Olympic-bound grapplers Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in Russia. The duo is currently part of the four-member India squad for the Poland Open Ranking Series and will soon shift to Russia in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Yes, we are planning a training camp for them. They were originally supposed to train in Warsaw for next month. But they informed us that there is a lack of quality partners and hence want to move to Russia," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told Sportskeeda.

Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia will join fellow Tokyo Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is currently training in Vladikavkaz, in Russia. Ravi Dahiya says it will be a good opportunity to work on his weaknesses which were exposed in Warsaw.

"My leg defense was shaky and I am very far from hitting the peak for Tokyo Olympics. Need to work hard and the Russia camp will be a good opportunity to work on the shortcomings," he said.

Ravi Dahiya had to settle for a silver medal, while Deepak Punia pulled out due to an elbow injury.

WFI has requested the Indian embassy to help them get a visa to travel to the Soviet nation as soon as possible.

"We have started the process. We have sought help from the Indian embassy to get the visa approval quickly so their (Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia) preparations don't suffer," Tomar added.

Once the process is complete, both wrestlers will leave for Russia from Warsaw. Their respective foreign coaches, Kamal Malikov for Ravi Dahiya and Murad Gaidarov for Deepak Punia, will then join them in Vladikavkaz.

Anshu Malik to join Vinesh Phogat for Tokyo Olympics preparatory camp

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik, who has qualified for the Olympics in 57 kg women's wrestling, will join Vinesh Phogat for the Tokyo Olympics preparatory camp. The duo will train in Poland until June 18, following which they will travel to Hungary. They will then shift to Tallin, Estonia on July 1 for another international camp.

Sonam Malik, on the other hand, has been advised by WFI to begin slow training by June 15.

"She is making progress. Monitoring her condition, we have asked her to take it slow and start training by June 15," Tomar said.

Sonam got injured during the Asian Qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in April and had settled for silver in 62kg. She is the youngest Indian wrestler to qualify for the Olympics.

Seema Bisla, another Tokyo Olympics-bound 50kg wrestler, has also begun her training.

