Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards, writes letter to PM Narendra Modi

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has joined the protesting wrestlers in returning their civilian awards to the government in the aftermath of WFI elections.

In a letter she wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 29-year-old decided to give back the Khel Ratna and Arjuna award to join the wave of protests by Indian wrestlers that has gained new life in recent times.

This comes after Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri Award after Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, was elected as the president in the recent WFI elections.

Vinesh Phogat said in the letter that it was a dream for her to receive the Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting award. She added that today, however, she just wants every woman to live with dignity and feels disgusted with her awards in the present situation.

"I don't know under what condition Bajrang would have decided to return his Padma Shri. But I am suffocating inside after seeing that photo of his. After that now I too have started feeling disgusted with my awards," Vinesh wrote in a very long letter to PM Modi, published on her Twitter handle.

"I was given the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjuna award, which have no meaning in my life now. Every woman wants to live life with respect."

"Therefore Prime Minister sir, I want to return my Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Arjun Award to you so that these awards do not become a burden to us in our path to live with dignity," the letter further read.

Why did Vinesh Phogat return her Khel Ratna award?

Vinesh Phogat is one of the top wrestlers in the country who have raised their voices against former WFI president Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual misconduct against female wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president.

Allegations of sexual harassment and molestation of female wrestlers were leveled against the Indian Member of Parliament, for which a chargesheet was also filed by Delhi Police. Vinesh's latest move comes in the wake of a possibility that no investigation will be done against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan lost his post from WFI after the body was suspended by the Sports Ministry and United World Wrestling. However, his close aide Sanjay Singh's victory in WFI elections didn't make the protesting wrestlers feel comfortable as they believe that no change is expected in the new regime.

The newly elected WFI federation was suspended by the Sports Ministry just three days after the completion of the elections. The reason given by the ministry was that the announcement of the junior nationals was made without following the norms of the WFI constitution and with the body ostensibly being in complete control of former office bearers.