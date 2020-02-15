Wrestling Federation of India in trouble over the refusal of granting visas ahead of Asian Wrestling Championships

In a big blow to India's chances of hosting international events in the near future, it is understood that the International Olympic Association (IOC) could ban India from hosting international events if the country does not grant visas to wrestlers and officials who are set to represent China at the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships.

Not granting visas would mean breaching the Olympic charter and facing a penalty from the IOC and United World Wrestling (UWW).

The Asian Wrestling Championships are slated to be held in New Delhi from 18th February to 23rd February and will host some big names such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia among others.

Notably, the United World Wrestling has also announced that the event will be considered to determine the rankings for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 which makes this competition extremely important for all the participants.

The Indian health ministry, ministry of external affairs and the Indian high commission in Beijing have paid no heed to the several reminders that have been sent by the WFI regarding the issuing of visas to the 30 wrestlers and 10 other officials.

The WFI may face dire consequences owing to this issue. India may not be able to host future events and the Indian team may also be banned from taking part in the Asian region qualifier, denting their hopes of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that is scheduled to take place later this year.

In the latest development to Pakistan wrestlers' participation in the Asian Wrestling Championships, it has come to light that they will be granted visas to take part in the event in New Delhi.