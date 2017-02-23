Wrestling News: Transgender teenager wins girls wrestling championship

A 17 year old transgender teenager from Texas wins a local wrestling competition in the girls' 110 pounds division.

Beggs (second from right) won the wrestling championship

What’s the story?

Mack Beggs a 17-year-old transgender teenager has currently made the headlines all across the globe. According to Dailymail.co.uk, Beggs participated and won a girls wrestling competition on Saturday. However, Beggs’ parents are now facing lawsuits filed by the parents of various other contestants.

In case you didn’t know...

Beggs is a 17-year-old teenager from Euless, Texas. The Texas native began taking steroids in late 2015 to transition from a female to male. He won the 110-pounds wrestling championship in his hometown.

He revealed that the other girls are happy competing against him and just want to wrestle. However, he has been facing opposition from the parents of some teenagers. A girl Beggs was scheduled to wrestle in the final of the competition, forfeited the match amid claims by her parents that it was unsafe for her to wrestle the transgender teenager.

The heart of the matter

Beggs has revealed his desire to compete against boys. However, he isn’t allowed to wrestle boys due to University Interscholastic League rules. According to the rules, he must compete as the gender listed on his birth certificate and inter-gender matches are also not permitted. Thus, the rules have forced Mack to stay and wrestle in the girls’ category.

The parents of rival contestants feel that he is getting an unfair advantage because of his usage of steroids. One parent has even filed a lawsuit against Beggs and the league. The lawsuit states that the league is putting girls at risk of “imminent threat of bodily harm” by allowing Beggs to remain in the weight class.

What’s next?

Neither the league officials nor any University representatives have yet given any official comments on the controversy.

Mack took to social media to express his disappointment on the discrimination that he is currently facing. However, he wants to continue to wrestle. He is currently looking forward to competing further in more competitions.

Sportskeeda’s take

Beggs did take steroids. However, the league has made provisions for students who have been prescribed the usage of steroids by a doctor. Thus, it makes Beggs’ steroid usage completely legal and fair.

Thus, we do feel that Beggs shouldn’t be discriminated against and he should be allowed to compete in future competitions.

