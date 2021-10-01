Wrestling World Championships: Shubham fails dope test, WFI hands provisional suspension

In a jolt to India’s campaign in the wrestling world championship, 57kg freestyle wrestler Shubham has failed the dope test. According to a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official, the wrestler has been suspended for doping violations.

“He tested positive for doping and has been handed a suspension. He can still appeal to the National Anti-Doping Agency if he wishes to,” WFI official told Sportskeeda exclusively.

Sportskeeda tried contacting NADA for comment but the national body declined to respond.

However, a source close to Shubham informed Sportskeeda that the wrestler did not know anything about it. He said the wrestler had taken medication prescribed by the doctor for kidney stone.

“We don’t know anything about it. A couple of months back, he complained of stomach-ache and after consulting a doctor we found out it was due to a kidney stone. All he did was take medication prescribed by the doctor. He still complains of pain in the abdomen,” the source said.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code if an athlete is tested positive for a prohibited substance, a provisional suspension shall be imposed immediately.

“when an Adverse Analytical Finding is received for a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, other than a specified substance, a provisional suspension shall be imposed promptly…” the code states.

Shubham was tested after he claimed a spot in Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya’s weight category for the wrestling world championships. He defeated Pankaj at the selection trials for the big-ticket competition scheduled to take place in Oslo, Norway from October 2 to 10.

Litmus test for Pankaj at wrestling world championships

All eyes will be on Pankaj as he carries a lot of expectations at the wrestling world championships. He will be filling the big shoes of Ravi Dahiya in Oslo in a depleted weight category.

India had won bronze at the 2019 Worlds – last wrestling world championships before the Tokyo Olympics – and would like to continue the medal run.

Pankaj will face stiff competition from Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman (USA) and world silver medalist Suleyman Atli (TUR). Gilman and Atli are likely to be the top contenders for gold in Oslo. Bekhbayar Erdenebat (MGL) is also entered and will try to spoil the party.

