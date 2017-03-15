WWE likely to add two superstars from India by early 2018

WWE is looking to pump up its talent representation from India in 2017/18.

Roman Reigns during his India visit

After WWE’s attempt to sign double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, the organisation is looking to expand within the country by roping in as many as two wrestlers. According to sources close to WWE, officials have been regularly visiting various ‘akhadas’ in Northern India to look for a potential new superstar, in an attempt to capture the ever-growing market in India. In all likelihood, Kumar might serve a short stint in WWE, based on a two-month training period, but officials are willing to explore the landscape for more talent.

A renowned national wrestling coach told Sportskeeda, “They have visited several akhadas in Haryana and have been looking at potential talent with similar styles to WWE. When I had a word with them, they mostly asked me about the wrestler with the best form and ability, they will then train them for three months before taking them on the show. Not just Haryana, they will be visiting Punjab and the South as well. They told me that they are interested in one of my wrestlers and they gave me a training manual of sorts, they will be back in May to see whether he can be roped in or not. They did not tell me whether he will be going 100 % or not, but I know other coaches have also been given the manual.”

On being asked the name of the wrestler, our source said, “We have been asked to keep quiet regarding this matter as it is not confirmed, I cannot tell you who he is because trust me they have shortlisted hundreds. Also, they were quite disturbed when the Sushil Kumar thing was leaked, so I cannot give you any more information beyond this. All I know is that the style of wrestling is different, and my wrestler needs to adapt to it as its a future opportunity for him. I think only two will get a chance, but I’m not sure whether that is with Sushil or without.”

The organisation understood India’s importance in their viewership numbers, after conducting a multi-city tour in 2016. A source close to Sushil Kumar’s camp said, “Sushil is currently training for WWE, both parties are in constant touch about a potential visit to USA. We are not sure whether other Indians are involved, but we are fully focussed on getting Sushil ready. He will receive training to speak in English as well. However, people think that Sushil is going to WWE, which is not confirmed. He is keeping his options open for all companies. We cannot comment on WWE’s interest in India.”

Whether Sushil Kumar makes his WWE debut or not, a spark in interest from WWE definitely indicates a better year for Indian representation at the highest level.