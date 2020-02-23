Yogeshwar Dutt believes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have the potential to win medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Yogeshwar Dutt

What’s the story?

Yogeshwar Dutt, a two-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games believes that Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have the potential to clinch medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In case you did not know

The 37-year-old Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 London Olympics, becoming the third Indian wrestler to clinch an Olympic medal. He is also the recipient of two gold medals from the Commonwealth Games, first in the 60kg category at Delhi in 2010 and then in the 65kg category at Glasgow in 2014.

Heart of the matter.

Dutt, who was speaking to media people at a program that was organized by the Sports Journalists' Association of Nagpur on Saturday said that he was hopeful of India clinching at least 2-3 medals at the quadrennial event.

“We have very bright chances at the Tokyo Olympics. Four Indian wrestlers have already qualified and more are expected to qualify. Besides Bajrang and Vinesh, a medal can also come from Ravi”, he was quoted.

He further added, “Indian wrestlers are doing well in the ongoing Asian Championships at New Delhi. The male wrestlers have won four medals while the female wrestlers clinched 3 gold, one silver and four bronze medals which can only augur well for India in the future.”

What’s next?

All eyes are firmly set on Vinesh Phogat, who picked up a bronze medal in the 53 kg freestyle category at the Asian Wrestling Championships. With the 25-year-old in some great form, hopes will be pinned high on Vinesh to bring back a gold medal.