Zavur Uguev: All you need to know about Ravi Kumar Dahiya's wrestling final opponent at Olympics 2021

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya will meet Russian Olympic Committee’s Zavur Uguev in the final of the men's freestyle 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Thursday.

Zavur Uguev is seeded second at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the 57kg category.

Uguev is one of the most decorated wrestlers. He is the defending and two-time world champion and also the defending and four-time Russian national champion.

The 26-year-old won the World Cup in Belgrade in December last year, beating Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan.

This is Zavur Uguev’s Olympic debut. He qualified after winning the gold medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Zavur Uguev is currently in good form. In his last 15 appearances in various tournaments, he has won 14 medals, including 12 gold. A former cadet world champion, Uguev had a wonderful run in the 2020 World Cup, outscoring his opponents 45-1.

Zavur Uguev vs Ravi Dahiya: Head to Head

The duo met at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in which the Russian emerged victorious.

Zavur Uguev beat Ravi Dahiya 6-4 and went on to win the gold medal. The Russian defeated Dahiya after taking him down and hitting with a four-point fireman's carry.

Ravi went on to win bronze in the tournament.

Zavur Uguev vs Ravi Dahiya match details

Zavur Uguev has had close contests in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 so far. As the second seed, he will undoubtedly pose a tough challenge to Ravi Dahiya.

Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev will meet at 4.20 PM on Thursday on Mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall.

