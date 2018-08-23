Asian Games 2018: Day 4, Indian medalists

Rahi Sarnobat: Shooting

Rahi Sarnobat lead the day 5 with a gold

Rahi Sarnobat left behind all expectations to become the first Indian woman a gold medal in shooting for the country at the Asian Games. It was India's second gold in shooting at this edition after Saurabh Chaudhary won it yesterday in Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

Rahi clinched the yellow medal in Women's 25m Air Pistol event to kickstart India's day at the medal tally. Along with Sarnobat, 16-year old sensational and Commonwealth Games gold-medalist, Manu Bhaker was also there in this event. All eyes were on her, but Rahi had other plans to surprise everyone.

Though, Manu also started very well with an Asian Games record at qualifying round but failed to capitalize that in the final round and was forced for an early exit.

The final match of Rahi was really a nail-biting one as it went to the shoot-off against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon from Thailand and Rahi just managed to bag the gold at the penultimate shot.

Roshibina Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Pratap, Narender Grewal: Wushu

India produced best ever show at Wushu in Asian Games

Four Indian athletes were assured of a medal yesterday after entering the semi-final round and all four of them ended up winning the bronze medal after losing their respective semi-final bouts.

Roshibina Devi was the first one to take the field in Women's Sanda 60kg category semi-final against Cai Yingying of China where she lost 0-1.

Next came up Santosh Kumar in Men's Sanda 56kg category event Truong Giang Bui of Vietnam and lost the match 0-2 in the semis.

A similar result came from the semi-final bout of Surya Bhanu Pratap's match against Iran's Erfan Ahangarian in the Men's Sanda 60kg category and Narender Grewal's match against Uzbekistan's Akmal Rakhimov in Men's 65kg category as they lost there with same margin, 0-2.

India ended day 4 at seventh position with 15 medals at the medal tally, adding five medals today. These 15 medals include four gold, three silver and eight bronze.