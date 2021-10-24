6 Forgettable on-screen WWE romances 

WWE couples come and go and, over the years, several superstars have been aligned together as part of a storyline.

While many of these couples became a memorable part of WWE history, there are those that fans may have forgotten.

Several of the following lists of couples could hardly be called actual on-screen couples since their romances were teased and then later dropped.

#6. Former WWE Champion CM Punk and Kelly Kelly

CM Punk and Kelly Kelly were both part of WWE ECW back in 2005.

Kelly Kelly was seen as the girlfriend of Mike Knox, but there were several teases that CM Punk had caught her eye instead.

Punk and Kelly went on to date in real life and worked together several times, but the storyline didn't progress after Kelly was dumped by Mike Knox.

Even though Kelly and Punk appeared on the main roster together several years later, this wasn't a story that was revisited.

#5. Former WWE Superstars John Cena and Eve Torres

Eve Torres and Zack Ryder had a strange relationship that began at the end of 2011.

The duo stepped into a storyline with Kane and John Cena a few weeks later. It led to Kane trying to kidnap Eve several times. Ryder was attacked by Kane, and ended up in a wheelchair before he witnessed Eve kissing John Cena on Valentine's Day.

Cena was able to stop Eve from being kidnapped, and this was her reaction to being saved. She later confessed she never cared about Ryder. Despite the couple making up, Eve left her mark at WrestleMania 28 when she turned on Ryder and delivered a low blow after costing his team the match.

