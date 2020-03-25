Ace Austin's next X-Division Title contender revealed

There were several top contenders vying for the X-Division Title tonight.

Several of these possible contenders have personal issues with Ace Austin.

Eight tough challengers lined up to take on Ace Austin

Ace Austin has held the X-Division Championship for 157 days. In his reign, the self-proclaimed "XXX-Division Champion" has defeated several high-profile IMPACT stars, including IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard.

As of late, Austin has been involved in Willie Mack's professional life. A few weeks back, he helped the big man out in a tag team match against Johnny Swinger and Glen Gilberti that saw the two of them put some pretty impressive offense together. Still, Mack was untrusting when it came to the champion, and figured out that Austin was looking to enter the tag team title hunt in order to avoid defending his gold against Mack.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Mack was part of an eight-man match which also included Daga, Chris Bey, Cousin Jake, Acey Romero, Rohit Raju, Trey, and Jake Crist.

Willie Mack becomes the #1 contender

It was an action-packed X-Division match as usual. With eight incredible performers that were either high flyers, mat technicians, or absolute monstrous powerhouses, it was a perfect recipe for a fast-paced nonstop brawl.

Mack managed to pick up the win in the end by hitting the Six-Star Frog Splash on Cousin Jake. Overcoming both X-Division vets and newcomers alike, Mack proved that he had what it takes to be in IMPACT, something that he was questioning when he was teaming with Rich Swann.

Though all upcoming PPVs have been put on hold, either postponed or cancelled, it's unknown when Mack will challenge for the gold. Regardless, when he faces Austin, it'll definitely be a show stealer.