Fortnite v8.10 update: New vehicle, new LTM and more

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST News 156 // 12 Mar 2019, 16:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fortnite season 8

Fortnite has been on a roll for the last year and more and Season 8 has not disappointed with the pirate theme as well as all the new additions to the map.

The new Fortnite v8.10 update adds a lot of things and we take a look at all the new additions:

The Baller - This is the new vehicle added in the new update. The baller also comes with a grappling hook of its own to take it over hills, small houses etc.

The Getaway LTM - The new limited time mode, The Getaway, is one of the most innovative yet. There will be one diamond hidden on the map. The player who finds it will then have to get to a getaway vehicle and escape.

Events - Scallywag duos event will run on March 16th and 17th with a massive prize of $100,000. The Gauntlet solos and duos events will run on March 19.

Changes to vending machines - There's also a new change to vending machines. After one item is taken by a player and checked out, the vending machine will now disappear.

Creative mode - There is a new wooden lodge theme that has been added. Also, two new island types have been added to the creative mode of Fortnite. The max number of players on a Creative server has been reduced to just 8 to facilitate bigger size islands.

This is how the official Fortnite website describes season 8 of Fortnite:

Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands. Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!

Fortnite is available on PS4, XBox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement