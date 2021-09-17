7-time Women's Champion comments on the possibility of Britt Baker's dream match with Deonna Purrazzo (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling veteran Gail Kim recently commented on the possibility of a dream match between AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda InSide Kradle, Kim stated that she's aware of the hype surrounding the clash between Purrazzo and Baker. However, she's not sure when the match between the two female athletes will materialize.

She added that fans also want the forbidden door for IMPACT Wrestling's female talents to be opened. However, Kim feels Purrazzo must compete against other IMPACT talents before she walks into AEW.

The 7-time Knockouts Champion clarified that the forbidden door opens up several intriguing possibilities, but she wants the in-house stars to receive their shot at Knockouts Title first.

"I know that they want it. And I have been asked this question several times before. There's a lot of people who want to see that Forbidden door to be open for women. And I want it, the fans it too, I get it. I don't know, like I said, whether the bosses are thinking in that regard. Deonna said she has beaten everyone in the Knockouts division, and I said, "No, you actually haven't. You have beaten everyone you say." But there are so many other Knockouts that I want her to face before I see her go through the Forbidden door. It would be fun, and a nice little fresh different thing that fans haven't seen before and it'll be definitely interesting. But, of course, I want to see some of these girls in the Knockouts division get their shot at the Knockouts title as well," said Gail Kim.

You can check the full interview here -

Deonna Purrazzo wants to team up with Britt Baker

In a recent interview, Deonna Purrazzo stated that she wants to wrestle with Britt instead of against her. Purrazzo added that if she and Baker team up, neither would have to lose their belts.

Instead, both champions could set their sights on the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. It remains to be seen when AEW and IMPACT Wrestling book a possible interaction between Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo.

Do you want Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo to headline an AEW pay-per-view sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

