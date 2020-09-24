Rawknee to represent India at WWE 2K Battlegrounds tournament

After the game's recent release, WWE is hosting a tournament, Clash of Countries, on WWE 2K Battlegrounds. It is a title developed by Saber Interactive and published by 2K Sports.

And in some good news, TheRawKnee was approached to be part of this event and represent India. He is also the only participant from Asia who will be competing against participants from the USA, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and Spain.

Rawknee has been a lifelong fan of WWE, and this opportunity is huge for him, as he has always wanted to collab with the pro wrestling giant, which makes this a dream opportunity for the popular streamer.

We discuss details of this tournament, including competitors, event hosts, live stream details, etc. There is also a statement from the the Indian content creator.

TheRawknee on his participation at WWE's Clash of Countries

The YouTuber, who has more than two million subscribers, said:

"It's a great opportunity to be able to work with the awesome guys at WWE and 2K Games. I grew up watching WWE, and I remember watching anything WWE on TV and dreaming of how I would grow up to be a WWE Superstar and Jerry 'The King' Lawler would be on the commentary desk. I heard 'The King' and Samoa Joe will be the commentators of the 2K Clash of Countries, and I cannot wait for it, I guess my dream is about to come true."

Competitors

Gruesome Greggy

Edouardmb

The Miller Report

Captain Jim Pigeon

TheRawknee

Toldo

Lefloid

Event Hosts

Jerry "The King" Lawler

Ahmed Al Nasheet

Samoa Joe

WWE 2K Battlegrounds: Where to watch?

Indian viewers can watch the event live on YouTube on The Rawknee Games, and the official channel of WWE on 24th September 2020 at 9:30 PM. Viewers from other regions can watch the same at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

