Details of WWE's big last-minute decision for Randy Orton before Survivor Series revealed

Randy Orton dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on the go-home episode of RAW for Survivor Series. The Scottish Psychopath not only became a 2-time WWE Champion, but he also booked his spot in the Champion vs. Champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that putting the title back on Drew McIntyre was indeed a last-minute call. All the major players involved with the storyline were originally under the impression that Randy Orton would face The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series.

WWE, however, telegraphed the title change by having Drew McIntyre appear on last week's SmackDown.

It has been revealed that Randy Orton might have also found out about the title change when he was informed about Drew McIntyre's SmackDown appearance.

Dave Meltzer noted the following in the Newsletter:

Drew McIntyre beat Randy Orton to win the WWE title on the 11/16 Raw show and moved into the top singles spot on the show where he faces Roman Reigns, with neither title at stake. The change was seemingly telegraphed on 11/13 when McIntyre did a show-long angle with Reigns, including beating Jey Uso in the television main event. All the key players involved prior to McIntyre beating on Raw were of the impression it was Reigns vs. Orton for the show. It is possible Orton was tipped off, but the belief among many in the company is Orton likely figured it out when he found out McIntyre was on Smackdown doing an angle with Reigns.

What's next for Randy Orton?

Randy Orton losing the WWE title was a pleasant surprise to many fans as the prediction heading into RAW's main event was a successful title defense for The Legend Killer.

WWE went ahead with a fresher Survivor Series match and made the go-home RAW for Survivor Series seem like a big deal.

Randy Orton's storyline future is up in the air now as Sheamus could enter into a title program with Drew McIntyre after Survivor Series.

A large section of the fanbase is happy to see Drew McIntyre as the WWE Champion again, but what does the title change mean for Randy Orton moving forward? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.