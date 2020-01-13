UFC News: Aljamain Sterling reveals surprising news about his return to the Octagon

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

11th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards

Aljamain Sterling has been out of action since beating Pedro Munhoz. He sits at #2 in the UFC Bantamweight division and normally, would be the next contender in line for a title shot - but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

Sterling lost a big opportunity this past November where he was supposed to welcome Frankie "The Answer" Edgar to the Bantamweight Division, but NYSAC wouldn't clear him due to a wrist injury that he had been pushing through for two years. He decided to finally get the surgery done and has been out of commission since then.

He's been vocal about the Bantamweight Division and he took to Facebook to reveal that his planned return to the Octagon is going to be sooner than expected.

Many believed that he wouldn't return until the midway point this year - but from the look of things, it could be a lot sooner.

There are three logical opponents for Sterling that isn't a title fight. The first is against the next rising contender Petr Yan, who has been on a rampage recently following an emphatic finish over veteran Urijah Faber. The other would be one against Frankie Edgar - a fight that he wanted but didn't get.

There's also Cory Sandhagen who is one of the young rising stars of the division, but he seems interested in either fighting Edgar or Dominick Cruz. He would be a logical opponent for Sterling as well.

Given how stacked the Bantamweight Division is right now, there's no dearth of exciting fights. Sterling would surely secure a title shot with one more victory.

Who do you want Aljamain Sterling to fight next? Petr Yan, Frankie Edgar, or Cory Sandhagen? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!