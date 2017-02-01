5 best exponents of the slower delivery in the game today

The art of bowling is all about variations and these are some of its biggest artists.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury 01 Feb 2017

In a batsman hyped era, boundaries and sixes are desired for and batsmen gleefully oblige to the demands. Balls keep sailing over the boundary hoardings, crowd turn vociferous and TRPs soar up. Amidst the chaos, the plight of bowlers’ remains unheard as the might of the willow predominantly overpowers the ball.

Improvisations had been the roadmap for batsmen and bowlers took the route to return the favour back to them. Slower deliveries, over the last decade and a half, has been a prolific weapon in the armoury of bowlers.

Bowlers have adjusted efficiently with the elasticities of the sport and have eked out various styles of the slower deliveries. In our piece, we focus on a bunch of current bowlers who have given the delivery a different dimension altogether.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah

In his maiden IPL contest couple of years ago, Jasprit Bumrah was scorched for three consecutive cover-drives by Virat Kohli, but the lanky fast bowler stormed back to trap the right-hander in his fourth delivery. Albeit to a small extent, but somewhere down the line, the cool, calm and unruffled temperament of Bumrah caught the eyes.

The man from Gujrat probably has the most lethal slower deliveries in the game which is vicious enough to fox the best in the business. And teams have got the bitter taste of his off-cutters, especially during the death overs when his guile bamboozles batsmen into play false strokes.

Bumrah has been the man to deal with and his counterpunches in crunch moments have attracted ovations and accolades from around the globe. In the last one year, Bumrah has palpably been India’s answer to stifling batsmen down in the slog overs.