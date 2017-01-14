5 best India-England ODIs since 2000

The England-India contests in ODIs have been one of the most underrated of rivalries.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jan 2017, 16:37 IST

Probably one of the most underrated of limited overs contests, India-England ODIs have featured their share of cliffhangers, nerve-wrenching contests and career-defining performances.

The imminent India-England series gives another batch of youngsters, as well as the comeback veterans, another chance at hogging the limelight.

As we wait for Virat Kohli & Co to battle it out against Eoin Morgan’s troops, let’s go back in time and revisit some of the best India-England encounters of this century.

#5 Ishant’s inspired spell, Edgbaston, 2013 Champions Trophy

The only major trophy missing from MS Dhoni’s cabinet was pocketed in 2013, when the Indian team edged past hosts England in the Champions Trophy final that year. Rain tried to play spoilsport, but after persistent showers and an equally persistent ground staff, a truncated 20-overs a side match was possible. India came out to bat first.

They almost made a mess of the first innings, stumbling to 66-5, before Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja got some sense and stability back. Big heaves from Jadeja in the closing stages helped India huff and puff to 129.

England themselves started on the wrong foot, losing four quick wickets, before Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara intervened to steady the ship. Things changed dramatically in the 18th over, when MS Dhoni pulled off a masterstroke by tossing the ball to Ishant Sharma, who picked up the duo to pull the rug from beneath the hosts. Ashwin bowled a tight last over to leave the English team five runs short of their first ICC title.