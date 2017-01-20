5 Indian batsmen with the most fifty-plus ODI scores

Several Indian legends make this list, including a few current players.

20 Jan 2017

Yuvraj became the latest to join this list

Scoring a fifty isn't easy. While it may be made to look like that by some, despite the plethora of balls available (300 to be exact), it isn't easy to score a fifty. However, flat fitches, favorable rules and reducing size of boundaries mean that it has become easier of late.

So it is no surprise to note that of the top five Indian players with most fifty-plus scores in ODIs, three members of the current side feature. None of the three have played more than 300 ODIs, which the rest of the members of this list have.

So who has the most fifty-plus ODI scores for India? Who are the three current players and where do legends such as Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly rank?

Here are the top 5 Indian batsmen with the most fifty-plus ODI scores:

#5 Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh

Courtesy of his match-winning century in the second ODI against England, Yuvraj Singh makes it into the top five and joins Virat Kohli, who get here after his century in the first ODI and former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin on 65 fifty-plus scores in ODIs for India.

Of the three players, Kohli has got to the tally in the least time (178 innings) while Azharuddin took maximum time (308 innings) to reach it. Yuvraj Singh got there in his 270th innings. While Azharuddin has the least amount of centuries of the trio with seven, Kohli has more than the other two combined (27 to their combined tally of 21).

While Yuvraj and Azhar have at least 50 fifties to their name, Kohli just has 38. But with age on his side, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Virat Kohli makes his way up this list before too long.