5 things which happened between Yuvraj Singh's previous 2 centuries

An ever-evolving Indian cricket, with Yuvraj firmly in place.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 16:56 IST

The ongoing season has been nothing short of a fairytale for the Indian cricket team. Virat Kohli has stamped his authority all over the team, and there is an inherent self-belief and desire to push the limits permeating within the team.

What are fairy tales without drama, story and emotions? In the ongoing ODI series, we have been witness to these aplenty in just the 2 matches. During the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav scripted an amazing innings in front of his home crowd and parents. And in Cuttack, the entire Indian cricketing fraternity came to a standstill when two of its biggest match-winners in Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni combined to evoke a plethora of nostalgia.

The innings played by Yuvraj Singh was tailor-made for a Bollywood movie. Such was the audacity of the innings and the outpour of emotions that in many ways it was a homecoming of Yuvraj Singh.

He scored a century after almost 6 years and so much has happened in these 6 years, that it deserves to be made a note of.

#5 The IPL mess

CSK are serving a two-year ban

When the Indian Premier League was conceived in 2008, Yuvraj was one of the marquee players for Kings XI Punjab. However, so much has changed with the tournament ever since.

First, it was rocked by the spot-fixing scandal, which led to the Supreme Court of India intervening. The SC appointed a Lodha Panel to suggest changes and revamp Indian cricket.

The clampdown began when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended for 2 years. Two franchises, RIsing Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions replaced them for a period of 2 years.

Further, the Supreme Court axed BCCI President Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for not complying with the orders.

Yuvraj has seen it all!