Abhinav Mukund to lead India A in warm-up game against Bangladesh; Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan included in squad

The 14-man squad has some impressive names.

Mukund will lead the side

The India A squad to take on Bangladesh in the two-day warm-up game in Secundrabad as announced earlier today. Abhinav Mukund will captain the 14-man team which also has the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kisha among others.

In case you didn’t know..

Ahead of their historic maiden Test on Indian soil starting on the 9th of February in Hyderabad, Bangladesh will be playing a warm-up match against India A in Secundrabad, starting from the 5th of February.

The heart of the matter

The squad comprises of several players who have had a staggering Ranji Trophy season.Priyank Panchal, who was the highest run-getter this season, finds a berth as does Rishabh Pant, who scored a triple-hundred against Maharashtra.

Ishan Kishan, who proved to be a key component in Jharkhand’s march to the semifinals also finds a place for himself. Tamil Nadu allrounder Vijay Shankar will provide the all round option for Mukund as will Hardik Pandya.

In the bowling department, two left-arm spinners have been included in the squad with both Kuldeep Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem finding a place and Jayant Yadav, who had a such a superb debut series against England, also finds a mention.

It is in the fast bowling line-up that one has seen the inclusion of a few surprising names. Chama Milind will be joined by the likes of Aniket Choudhary and Navdeep Saini and it really does beg the question why the likes of an Anupam Sanklecha, Mohammad Siraj etc were not considered in the squad, despite being in the top three wicket takers in the past season.