India vs England 2016: 5 times DRS came to India's rescue in the Test series

Root’s dismissal was instrumental to India winning the Chennai Test

Among the major talking points prior to the series was the debut of the Decision Review System (DRS) in Tests in India. While England had been accustomed to the involvement of technology in umpiring decisions, the hosts were reacquainting themselves to the referral system after quite some time in the game’s traditional format.

After getting used to the intricacies within the review system, Virat Kohli’s team seemed to have got the hang of it as the series progressed. India went to clinch the series by a comprehensive 4-0 margin but there were quite a few moments when they had to rely on the availability of technology.

Let us take a look at five such moments when DRS played a key role in averting possible crisis scenarios for India.

#5 Jadeja‘s gut feeling traps Root

India began to catch the hang of DRS as the series progressed

As England got themselves off to a solid start with skipper Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings appearing inseparable, Ravindra Jadeja sent them back in quick succession to lift India’s hopes of forcing a result on a fairly placid track. In walked Joe Root, the visitors’ leading run-scorer in the series.

The Yorkshireman had looked slightly fidgety against Jadeja’s stifling line and attempted an ill-fated sweep shot to a full delivery. Though it did not seem that convincing in real time, the left-arm spinner influenced Kohli’s thought-process with his vigorous appeal. Upon review, the straighter one was found to have ticked all three boxes and England’s fortunes took a major hit.