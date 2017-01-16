India vs England 2017-17: 5 things India must improve before the second One Day International

The Indian team should iron out their flaws before the 2nd ODI.

The Indian Cricket team is on a rampage, and after having annihilated England in the Test series, they managed to pull off a heist in the first One Day International. On so many occasions, the team has managed to find one protagonist after another who have bailed the team out on many occasions.

In Kedar Jadhav, they found an unlikely hero in the first ODI, and he combined beautifully with Virat Kohli to pull India out of a deep hole. This was just another case of an Indian player putting his hand up when the situation got tough, and contributing to the team’s cause.

However, even after the remarkable chase, not all is hunky dory as far as the process is concerned, and Kohli would know there is plenty to improve before the next game.

Here in this list, we take 5 aspects which could be improved upon come the 2nd ODI.

#5 Opening woes

KL Rahul should grasp this opportunity

The Indian team has been grappling with injuries ever since the Test series and thus the team has been hit big time with the injury to Rohit Sharma. The right-hander has emerged as one of the most prolific openers in world cricket, and his unavailability has certainly jolted the combination.

However, the opening combination of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan should see this as an opportunity to put up their hands and rise to the occasion. India have been struggling to get off to a decent start and this has exposed the middle order to the new ball on many occasions. This is a big concern and it has to be looked into with immediate effect.