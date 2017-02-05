New Zealand vs Australia 2017: Who said What to New Zealand's win in the third ODI

Ross Taylor's century and Trent Boult's six-wicket haul helped New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs in the third ODI in Hamilton

Boult was named man of the match for picking up 6 wickets

Ross Taylor’s century and Trent Boult’s six-wicket haul helped New Zealand beat Australia by 24 runs in the third and final ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. With this win, New Zealand seal the three-match ODI series for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy 2-0 and dethrone India from the number 3 spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

Chasing a modest total of 282, Australia were off to a disastrous start as they lost the wickets of Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb in the eighth over of the match. Skipper Aaron Finch tried to get things back on track as he shared a 75-run partnership for the third wicket with Travis Head before he was dismissed by his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson for a 64-ball 56.

Glenn Maxwell followed him to the pavilion in the next over and that left the Aussies reeling at 120-4. Head kept his calm and reached his fifty and threw away his wicket for 53 trying to increase the run-rate. Aussies were in for a double blow as all-rounder James Faulkner departed three balls later and it came to down to the hero of the first match, Marcus Stoinis.

The Victorian tried his best, but he couldn’t take his team home as Mitchell Santner had him caught by Jimmy Neesham for 42.

Also read: Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, stats- Ross Taylor equals Nathan Astle's record

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc shared a 51-run partnership for the 8th wicket and just delayed the inevitable. Boult returned and cleaned up the tail to hand his team a 24-run win. He ended up with figures of 6/33 in his 10 overs and was adjudged the Player of the match.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand were restricted to 281/9 in spite of Ross Taylor's record-equalling 16th century (107) and Dean Brownlie's 63. Starc and Faulkner picked up three wickets each while Josh Hazlewood settled for a brace.

Here is how the world reacted to the Kiwis’ victory:

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McCleanghan:

Kiwi stumper Luke Ronchi:

YES BOYS! @BLACKCAPS lads getting the job done. @RossLTaylor awesome @trent_boult brilliant, congrats all involved with the series win — Luke Ronchi (@ronchi04) February 5, 2017

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke:

Class performance from @trent_boult to seal the series. @CricketAus — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 5, 2017

Another very good performance from NZ today in the final ODI against Aus. match winning from @RossLTaylor — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 5, 2017

Few tweets from the fans too:

Boult is what happens if Steyn bowled with the left arm — New Zeadennis (@DennisCricket_) February 5, 2017

Australian team's performance without Warner is getting so bad that even Ross Taylor managed to score a century #NZvAUS — Shashi (@AllTimeBakchod) February 5, 2017

To lose the Chappell Hadlee trophy may be a misfortune



To lose the number 1 ranking as well looks like carelessness...#nzvaus — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) February 5, 2017