Top 5 Test knocks by Indian batsmen against England since 2006

Karun Nair didn’t take long to get into his strides in Test cricket

India’s cricketing ties with England rolls back to the 1930s and since then the pendulum has swung both ways in favour of England and India. India struggled in the initial couple of decades against the cricketing giant, but soon got to terms with the elasticities that’s imperative in getting the better of the opposition.

Over the time period, India have come up with some remarkable shows courtesy some brilliant individual performances. Even in the recently concluded series, they have managed to pulverise England by a margin of 4-0 and some part of the credit goes to a string of brilliant performances by their batsmen.

Batting has been a strong point for India and they like to thrive on it. We take a look at some of the best performances by an Indian batsman against England since 2006.

#1 Karun Nair - 303 off 381 balls, Chennai (2016)

The fifth and final Test of England’s tour to India was a dead rubber, but that didn’t take down one of the most herculean knocks by an Indian batsman in Test cricket. Karun Nair was India’s hero of the day, scampering his way to an audacious triple ton.

Courtesy three defeats on the trot, England’s morale took a dip and Karun Nair added insult to injury through some awe-inspiring display of batsmanship. Nair tired the pacers down and smothered any spin that the spinners tried to generate.

India looked a tad jittery, requiring 266 to erase the deficit, when Nair took the field. He was a bit cautious to start with but took the attack to the English bowlers later on. With 32 fours and four maximums. Nair didn’t let England a foot into the door.

He accomplished his century, double century and triple century on the fourth day of the Test and therefore guided India to their highest ever Test total in 759/7.