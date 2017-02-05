When Glenn Maxwell gatecrashed New Zealand's media conference

Maxwell asked some cheeky questions to Tom Latham

by Debdoot Das News 05 Feb 2017, 17:40 IST

Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell gatecrashed Tom Latham’s media conference ahead of the decider of the Chappell-Hadlee series. The Australian star joined a room full of reporters to ask some cheeky questions to the New Zealand opener.

Maxwell started off by reminding Latham that the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy belonged to Australia. “After a disappointing showing in the Australian series, how important is it for you guys to win the last game of the series?” Maxwell asked.

“Obviously it’s very important Maxi, we would really like to have that Chappell-Hadlee back so a good performance tomorrow (Sunday) and hopefully we can keep it in New Zealand,” said Latham.

Maxwell, tried to make Latham know that the Aussies would give their best in the last ODI:“The Aussies are known for scrapping and their backs are against the wall at the moment, how hard to do you reckon they're going to come out tomorrow?”

“Australia are obviously a very high-class side, they're number one in the world at the moment. I think we always know when we play them they’ll be very challenging and hostile. That’s the typically Aussie way they play, so hopefully, we can negate that and put a good performance on the board,” piped back Latham.

Well, after finding that Latham wasn’t getting unsettled by his questions, Maxwell decided to ask a difficult one.

“You’ve been compared to Adam Gilchrist with your wicket-keeping and left-hand opening batsman skills, how does that sit with you right now?,” he asked.

Latham played down the comparisons but at the same time looked quite happy about it. “That’s the first time I’ve heard it but I’ll take that. I’m probably not as attacking as Adam Gilchrist but he’s someone I idolised growing up, so I'll take that,” said the New Zealand star.

The banter ended there but the decider went to well neither for the Australians nor for Latham. At Auckland today Latham got out for zero. But then a brilliant century from Ross Taylor and a few other contributions from the other batsmen helped them post a challenging 281 on the scoreboard.

In reply, The Aussies started off well but lost their way in the middle of the innings. Maxwell too incidentally could not open his account and was caught by Latham off a Mitchell Santner delivery. In the end a 6/33 from Trent Boult helped New Zealand win the game by 24 runs and with it the series 2-0.

Also Read: Latest ICC Rankings: New Zealand move up to 3rd place after series win and displace India