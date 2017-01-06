Why picking Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in both squads is the right call

Amidst fitness clouds and burn-out concerns, the selectors have called upon India's lead spin duo.

Jadeja and Ashwin will be key to India’s fortunes in the 2017 Champions Trophy

When India’s squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England was announced earlier today, Yuvraj Singh’s surprise comeback hogged all the attention. However, there was another interesting sub-plot which surrounded the return of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in both the white-ball formats.

This had been in sharp contrast to reports suggesting that the selectors were seriously considering resting India’s premier bowlers who play all three formats. With the priority for the 2016/17 home season firmly on the game’s traditional format, they were closely monitoring the workloads of Ashwin and Jadeja. During the 3-match series against New Zealand, the off-spinner sent down 146.3 overs while the left-armer delivered 144 overs.

As the pitches became flatter and non-conducive to spin, the 5-match series against England saw them send down a whopping combined tally of 597.2 overs. Because of the increasingly packed calendar, India's lead spin duo found themselves facing concerns of burn-out. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder had even complained of sports hernia when he pulled out of the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

Adding to those worries will be the fact that there are five more Tests in the coming months including the high profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite calls for both spinners to be rested for the forthcoming limited-overs series, there are quite a few solid reasons to argue otherwise. Have the selectors made the correct call in including them in both squads? Let us try to understand their thought-process behind naming a full-strength squad in both formats.

Stagnant limited-overs fortunes and impending Champions Trophy

India were at the receiving end of a 1-4 hammering in Australia last year

2016 saw India play only three ODI series with the Zimbabwe tour largely featuring a second-string squad. The 5-match series in Australia (around this time last year) was the only assignment for Ashwin and Jadeja in the entire calendar year. They were given a breather during the home ODIs against New Zealand in October.

Interestingly, that particular series turned out to be the only major series triumph for India in the 50-overs format (the two victories in Zimbabwe notwithstanding) since November 2014. Defeats to Bangladesh away, South Africa at home and Australia away showed the rut that MS Dhoni’s team had gotten itself into. An out of form batting lineup as well as a misfiring bowling unit made matters worse.

Even as Virat Kohli led the Test side to five successive series triumphs as well as the accompanying number one ranking, calls to give a new direction to the white-ball teams grew increasingly louder. The rebuilding phase had to begin quickly with the 2017 Champions Trophy (scheduled to be held in June) also serving as a means of reconnaissance for the even bigger 2019 World Cup at the United Kingdom.

Ashwin and Jadeja should be a key part of India's plans for both the tournaments. A case in point being their recent ODI record on English soil. The duo collected 20 wickets between them at an average economy rate of 4.08 during the triumphant 2013 Champions Trophy. In their away 3-1 series victory against England, they picked up a combined tally of 14 wickets at an average economy rate of 4.6.

Needless to say, India tend to function at their best in the 50-overs format when Ashwin and Jadeja keep things tight whilst breaking vital partnerships. With only six possible international white-ball games (both ODIs and T20Is) ahead of the Champions Trophy, they need to get back into the groove as quickly as possible.

With modern-day ODIs being an extended version of T20Is rather than a shortened version of Tests, the spin duo could use all the match practice they need ahead of the next ICC event. That could explain their selection in the shortest format as well. And then, there is also the small matter of ranking points and regaining momentum in the limited-overs formats.

Where does Amit Mishra fit into the ODI XI?

Mishra had picked up stellar figures of 5/18 in his previous ODI

Another major bone of contention relates to the bowling combination and Amit Mishra’s immediate future in the playing eleven. While the leg-spinner struggled to remain penetrative during the recently completed Test series against England, his white-ball prowess has never been in question. In fact, considering his exploits, the decision to leave him out of the T20I squad could be a baffling one.

That the 34-year old tore through New Zealand in his previous ODI at Vizag made it impossible to drop him from the ODI side. Mishra’s ability to pick up wickets on a regular basis makes him a dangerous weapon in India’s armoury. Although skipper Kohli has three different spinners at his disposal, the bigger picture could see only two of those picked at a given time.

With pitches in England turning the third spinner into a surplus commodity, the team management would want to start formulating their first-choice bowling combination. Despite Indian conditions calling for a different attack, Kohli could opt for two seamers, two spinners and the all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.

Seeing as Yuvraj offers a part-time option, one among the three regular spinners are set to miss out from the playing eleven. Given Ashwin and Jadeja's propensity to provide control in the middle-overs, Mishra's place might be under significant threat.